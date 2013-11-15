(Adds quote, charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK The founder of an Ohio firm that
provided investment advice to the National Basketball
Association players' union pleaded guilty on Thursday to a $3
million fraud scheme and lying to a grand jury.
Joseph Lombardo, 72, a founder and managing director of
Cleveland-based Prim Capital Corporation, pleaded guilty to
charges of mail fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the
U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The plea followed the April arrest of Lombardo and Carolyn
Kaufman, who served as president of Prim's advisory services
component.
"Joseph Lombardo engaged in an elaborate fraud involving the
creation of a fake contract with the professional basketball
players who had entrusted him to manage their union's assets. He
then lied to a federal grand jury about his illegal actions and
told others to do the same," said U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara,
based in New York.
Prim Capital had served from 2001 to 2013 as the primary
outside investment adviser dealing with investments and finances
for the New York-based National Basketball Players Association,
which represents NBA players.
The firm managed up to $250 million of the NBPA's assets and
reviewed players' investments and ran financial seminars for
them, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors previously said that in May 2012, as part of a
probe by the U.S. Department of Labor, Prim was asked to hand
over copies of all of its agreements with the NBPA.
In response, Prim provided a 2005 contract showing its fees
were $350,000 a year. Months later, after learning a law firm's
review of the union was going to be made public, Prim produced
another contract showing its annual fees over five years as
$602,000.
But authorities said the signature from former NBPA general
counsel, Gary Hall, on the contract was forged and the contract
was created months after he died. Another employee's signature
was also forged, prosecutors said.
The indictment also charged Lombardo and Kaufman with
attempting to obstruct a grand jury investigation. Lombardo on
Wednesday admitted to giving "untruthful testimony" to the grand
jury.
"Did you know what you were doing was wrong and illegal?"
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman asked in court.
"Yes, your honor," Lombardo replied.
The judge scheduled sentencing for March 20. He faces 25
years in prison, although prosecutors agreed to accept a federal
sentencing guideline that would provide for no more than 5-1/4
years in prison.
Charges remain pending against Kaufman, who faces trial on
Dec. 2. A lawyer for Kaufman and a spokeswoman for the NBPA did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Lombardo, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-00411.
(Editing by Jackie Frank)