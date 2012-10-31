CHICAGO Oct 30 The governing body for U.S.
college sports warned on Tuesday it will require coaches to take
more responsibility for following rules, and punish violators
more swiftly, under reforms unveiled in the aftermath of Penn
State University's sex abuse scandal.
In July, the National Collegiate Athletic Association
skirted its own enforcement policies to impose harsh penalties
on Penn State, including a $60 million fine and a four-year ban
on football post-season play.
The sanctions followed revelations of serial child sex abuse
by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky and the
failure of university leaders and legendary head football coach
Joe Paterno to put a stop to it for years.
While deliberations on a new NCAA system of disciplining
college sports began before the Penn State scandal erupted, and
no mention was made of the scandal in the NCAA announcement on
Tuesday, one expert said the Penn State embarrassment had
influenced the NCAA.
"I'm sure some of the wording was added after the (Penn
State) allegations came to light," said Jerry Parkinson, a law
professor at the University of Wyoming who served on the NCAA's
major college infractions committee for 10 years.
The new NCAA discipline system, which goes into effect next
August, will have a four-tier hierarchy of violations ranging
from "severe" to "incidental."
It puts more onus on big time college coaches to be
accountable for how their teams and staff act, saying that
coaches are "presumed responsible" for violations even if they
did not know of them directly.
The NCAA said the new rules were designed to curb a
"culture" of coaches either encouraging, or turning a blind eye,
to violations because they calculated that NCAA sanctions would
be minimal and slow to be applied.
Officials said there were numerous cases in the past when
head coaches "escaped" disciple by pleading ignorance to
violations or leaving for another school.
U.S. college football and basketball coaches routinely make
multimillion-dollar salaries and their programs bring in huge
amounts of revenue for the schools through attendance at games,
sponsorship contracts from companies such as Nike and
Adidas, and television contracts, while the student
athletes are not paid.
The new NCAA regime tries to speed up the sanctions process
by expanding the NCAA infractions committee to as many as 24
people from 10 previously to allow smaller groups within the
committee to deliberate cases more quickly.
A past complaint was that the process requiring the full
committee to meet was too slow, often taking months or even a
year from launch of an investigation to deciding sanctions. NCAA
President Mark Emmert skirted the normal sanctions process in
applying the Penn State penalties.
While many experts welcomed the reforms, Josephine Potuto,
a constitutional law professor at the University of Nebraska and
a former chair of the NCAA infractions committee, said she was
concerned that the smaller groups deciding cases would dilute
the authority of the NCAA infractions body.
In the past, the committee has been comprised of top
athletic officials from major colleges and major conferences, as
well as legal experts.
"The Committee on Infractions needs to have people with
gravitas," she said. "If it loses that, it loses a lot."
(Reporting by Greg McCune; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)