Oct 26 The operator of a carnival ride at the
North Carolina State Fair, where five people were hurt when the
attraction suddenly restarted as passengers exited, has been
arrested after a probe revealed the ride was tampered with,
officials said on Saturday.
Timothy Dwayne Tutterrow, 46, of Georgia, faces three felony
counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily
injury, said Brian Long, a North Carolina State Fair spokesman.
At least three people remain hospitalized after the incident
on Thursday, including a 14-year-old, according to a statement
by the state fair.
The pendulum ride, called the Vortex, which spins and flips
passengers upside down, was "tampered with," West County Sheriff
Donnie Harrison said in the statement.
"Critical safety devices were compromised," he said without
providing additional details.
More arrests may be made and an investigation of the
incident is continuing, Harrison said.
