OMAHA, Nebraska They haven't taken the air out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's football, but they are taking the helium out of the touchdown balloons, a tradition that dates to the 1940s.

The Memorial Stadium tradition of Huskers' fans releasing thousands of red helium-filled balloons after the first touchdown will end at least temporarily after the first home game this year because of a global helium shortage.

The lighter-than-air gas is in short supply and hospital and industrial construction uses have floated to the top of national distribution lists. Hospitals use helium for surgeries and to cool diagnostic scanners. Welders use the gas to produce smooth welds.

Nebraska's deflated helium supply means that 2,000 to 2,500 balloons will be launched at the Huskers' season-opener September 1 against the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, instead of a typical 4,000 to 5,000, according to the university's sports information office.

After that, Nebraska plans to hold back one tank of helium for the remaining six games.

"We're not necessarily shelving this tradition," said Ethan Rowley, director of athletic marketing. "We're just putting it on hiatus until the helium inventory is replenished."

The shortage coincides with years of low market prices which discouraged production of helium-rich natural gas deposits in the Southern Plains and is likely to take years to resolve.

"We don't want to take away helium from hospitals and industries that need it more than we do right now," Rowley said.

The Nebraska touchdown balloon tradition dates to the 1940s when a student women's group sold the balloons on Lincoln's main street before games, said Don Bryant, director emeritus of the sports information office.

"They would sell those balloons downtown hours before kickoff and then sell whatever they had left inside the stadium, along with food and popcorn," Bryant said.

