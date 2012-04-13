April 13 Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman vetoed
a proposal to restore Medicaid-funded prenatal care for illegal
immigrants on Friday, but the initiative could still survive if
the state legislature rejects his move next week.
Nebraska state senators voted 31-15 on Wednesday to restore
the program, which was eliminated two years ago after providing
prenatal care for decades.
The number of votes in favor was one more than would be
needed to override the veto and the Nebraska legislature has one
day left in its current session -- next Wednesday -- in which to
do so.
"I oppose providing taxpayer benefits to illegal
immigrants," Heineman said in his veto letter.
Heineman, who is anti-abortion, also said he had "grave
concerns" that some funding could go to abortion provider
Planned Parenthood and that Nebraska could become a sanctuary
for illegal immigrants because no bordering states offered
similar coverage.
About 1,600 low-income women were affected when Nebraska
eliminated the program in 2010. About half were illegal
immigrants and others were women who lost benefits for failing
to comply with all requirements. Coverage was later restored for
legal residents and others who do not qualify for Medicaid.
Religious, anti-abortion and health groups have called on
Nebraska to restore the coverage, saying it was morally right
and fiscally prudent. The state must pay for birth defects and
other complications suffered by children who are U.S. citizens
upon birth and qualify for taxpayer-funded health care.
Restoring the program would cost about $650,000 in state
funds, plus $1.9 million in federal money annually. The
tax-funded care has been estimated at $1,500 to $2,000 per
mother.
Supporters of the bill have said the $650,000 cost is less
than the $800,000 medical bill for one child - paid by Nebraska
taxpayers - whose health problems were caused by the lack of
prenatal care for an immigrant mother in one case since 2010.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by David Brunnstrom)