Oct. 8 The super rich have one less thing to
worry about, now that Neiman Marcus released its holiday catalog
on Tuesday with gift suggestions topping $1 million.
His & Hers 2013, the most extravagant selection in this
year's Christmas Book, is an outdoor entertainment system - a
giant-screen television that emerges from an underground storage
place, speakers and hundreds of movies - listed at $1.5 million.
At one-tenth of that price, a falconry companion set
features a gold-plated perch, exotic skin falcon hoods, along
with outdoor furniture, lead crystal decanters and cigars. The
set, no bird included, sells for $150,000.
The Houston-based luxury store also offers a "Diamond
Experience," which, at $1.85 million, includes a 25-carat rough
diamond, a trip to the London offices of De Beers diamond
specialists, a meeting with a craftsman to cut and polish the
gem, a session with a jewelry designer to create its setting,
and a visit to Africa, where the stone was mined.
A $30,000 splurge buys an overnight stay for two at the
famed Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut, designed by
architect Philip Johnson, and a limited-edition Jeff Koons
sculpture "Dom Perignon's Balloon Venus" is $20,000.
A hand-built Indian Larry motorcycle sells for $750,000, and
an Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, only one of ten such cars in
the world, is $344,500, according to the catalog.
As of midday Tuesday, the first day the catalog was
available, the Koons sculptures were selling "briskly," but none
of the other extremely high-end items had sold yet, said store
spokeswoman Ginger Reeder.
Last year, a one-of-a-kind gift of a walk-on role in the
Broadway musical "Annie" sold on the first day for $30,000 to a
man who bought it as a gift for his wife, she said.
Typically the cars offered each year sell out quickly,
Reeder said.
With the sale of each high-end gift, Neiman Marcus said it
will donate money to charity.
Neiman Marcus has been publishing its Christmas Book since
1926, making it a store tradition to come up with unique and
expensive gift ideas for its affluent customers.
Shipping for the gifts ordered on line is free.