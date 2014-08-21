HOUSTON Aug 21 Some of the most distinctive
hair in American music is up for sale with Willie Nelson's
trademark braids heading to the auction block, where they are
expected to fetch between $50,000 to $60,000.
The braids were cut in the 1980s when Nelson's hair was
still red and will be sold on Oct. 5 in an auction of items
owned by the late Waylon Jennings, Nelson's cohort in the
"outlaw country" music movement of the 1970s, said Arlan
Ettinger, president of the Guernsey's auction house, which will
conduct the sale.
Jennings was given Nelson's braids at a 1983 party thrown by
Johnny Cash and June Carter in his honor after Nelson cut his
hair to celebrate of Jennings' recent sobriety.
"In the spirit of friendship that lived between these two
'brothers of the road,' Willie light-heartedly congratulated
Waylon with his redheaded braids," said Jessi Colter, Jennings'
former wife.
The Remembering Waylon auction also will feature a pair of
cowboy boots originally made for Hank Williams and an Ariel
Cyclone motorcycle that music great Buddy Holly bought in 1958.
The motorcycle was given to Jennings as a birthday present by
members of Holly's band after Holly was killed in a small plane
crash.
Jennings was supposed to have been on the doomed flight but
gave up his seat to singer J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson.
Another item up for auction is the original contract forming
the country supergroup The Highwaymen, signed in August 1989 by
Jennings, Nelson, Cash and Kris Kristofferson. It is expected to
bring in $80,000 to $100,000.
Jennings, who had a cocaine addiction for several years,
died in 2002 at age 64 of complications of diabetes. His hit
songs included "Ladies Love Outlaws," "Are You Ready for the
Country," "Bob Wills Is Still the King," "Luckenbach, Texas" and
duets with Nelson "Good Hearted Woman" and "Mammas Don't Let
Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys."
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)