June 28 Nestle USA is recalling 10,000 packages of chocolate peanut butter ice cream that were incorrectly labeled as another flavor, putting consumers with peanut allergies at risk, the company said.

A customer complaint resulted in the recall of packages mislabeled as Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Chocolate Chip ice cream with a UPC of 74570-08400 that were distributed on the U.S. East Coast, the company said on its website on Friday.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consumer this product," the company said.

While the package lid labeled the contents as Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream, the 14-ounce carton identified the contents as chocolate chocolate chip and its ingredient list does not identify peanuts, the company said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was working with the company to recall the packages, produced on May 13, that were distributed in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Consumers who purchased the product were asked to visit the website at www.haagen-dazs.us or call 800-993-8924, the company said.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Stephen Powell)