WASHINGTON, June 17 Two U.S. Democratic
lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation in the Senate and
the House of Representatives to ban deals where Web content
companies could pay Internet service providers to deliver their
traffic to users faster and more reliably.
The bicameral bill by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman
Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Representative Doris Matsui of
California comes as the Federal Communications Commission is
collecting public comments on new "net neutrality" rules.
The FCC's proposed rules, up for public comment until
September 10, prohibit Internet providers from blocking or
slowing down access to websites but may let them charge content
companies to prioritize their traffic as long as such deals are
deemed "commercially reasonable."
The proposal, however, also seeks comment on whether all or
some such pay-for-priority deals should also be banned.
Leahy's and Matsui's bill would require the FCC to prohibit
such agreements for paid prioritization on the so-called "last
mile," the part of the network that goes from the Internet
service providers to the consumer.
"Americans are speaking loud and clear - they want an
Internet that is a platform for free expression and innovation,
where the best ideas and services can reach consumers based on
merit rather than based on a financial relationship with a
broadband provider," said Leahy, who plans to hold a field
hearing on net neutrality in Vermont next month.
The legislation would not apply to so-called interconnection
deals, like the ones that have triggered a spat between Netflix
Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications
Inc. The FCC is reviewing such deals but has not
historically regulated them.
Experts have disputed how much authority the FCC has to
prohibit discrimination involving traffic. Its previous set of
net neutrality rules was rejected in January by an appeals court
in a case brought by Verizon.
Comcast, through a condition placed on its purchase of NBC
Universal in 2011, is now the only company bound by the earlier
version of the rules, which allowed "commercially reasonable"
discrimination of traffic, but signaled that potential
pay-for-priority deals would "raise significant cause for
concern."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)