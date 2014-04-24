NEW YORK, April 24 New rules on "net neutrality" are expected to allow Internet providers to negotiate agreements with content providers on the delivery of traffic to users as long as the deals they strike are "commercially reasonable," U.S. telecoms regulators said on Thursday.

In a blog post, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler said the rules, which he intends to have in place by year-end, would not change the agency's "underlying goals of transparency."

The rules, to be circulated to commission members on Thursday, will include "no unreasonable discrimination among users," Wheeler wrote. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)