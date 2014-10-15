By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 15 Top U.S. automaker General
Motors Co has emerged as a heavyweight ally of the
wireless carriers battling against stricter Internet traffic
rules, with a new letter that linked the issue to wirelessly
connected cars.
In a letter to a Federal Communications Commission official
viewed by Reuters on Wednesday, GM's Global Connected Consumer
executive director, Harry Lightsey III, urged the FCC to "retain
the critical distinction" among rules for fixed and mobile
Internet traffic and said new limitations for the mobile
industry may constrain innovation in connected cars.
"From our point of view," Lightsey said in the letter dated
Oct. 9, "mobile broadband being delivered to a car moving at 75
mph down a highway - or for that matter, stuck in a massive
spontaneous traffic jam - is a fundamentally different
phenomenon from a wired broadband connection to a consumer's
home, and merits continued consideration under distinct rules
that take this into account."
The FCC is considering whether it should undo exemptions
previously applied to mobile carriers as it rewrites "net
neutrality" rules, after an appeals court rejected the 2010
version of the rules in January.
Net neutrality refers to the idea that Internet service
providers (ISPs) should enable equal access to all Web content.
Under the 2010 rules, all ISPs were banned from blocking
users' access to websites, but wireless providers were only
banned from blocking applications that competed with their own
voice or video calling services.
Wireline ISPs also could not block or "unreasonably
discriminate" against applications, while wireless carriers had
no specific anti-discrimination rules.
Now, public interest groups and Web companies, including
Google Inc and Facebook Inc, say the FCC should
impose similar anti-discrimination rules for wireless and
wireline ISPs. They say that exceptions for "reasonable network
management" should be enough to adapt the rules with more
flexibility to the wireless networks.
But mobile carriers say compared with wireline providers,
they rely on distinct and dynamic technology, carry signal
through limited and shared airwaves and face different
competition realities that warrant fewer restrictions.
"Any regulations must be governed by flexible policies that
are reflective of mobile's extremely competitive market ... and
be designed for the unique challenges that our networks face,
millisecond by millisecond," Meredith Attwell Baker, chief of
the wireless association CTIA, said in a speech on Wednesday.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, at a recent net neutrality
roundtable, told a CTIA executive he could not accept a "hell
will freeze over" analogy for the possible dire consequences
caused by stricter mobile Internet traffic rules.
Instead, he sought to focus the conversation on how wireless
carriers might be allowed to "reasonably manage" their networks.
Echoing the CTIA, GM's Lightsey argued that such standards,
which are interpreted by the FCC, would create uncertainty for
the future.
"The Commission can't define exceptions for 'reasonable
network management' for circumstances it can't imagine,"
Lightsey said.
"By needlessly constraining the latitude our mobile network
operator suppliers have in delivering their connectivity to
owners of our vehicles, you would also constrain the innovations
we are seeking to provide to our consumers."
