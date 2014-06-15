By Alina Selyukh and Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON, June 15
WASHINGTON, June 15 A surge in mobile Internet
usage has U.S. regulators considering whether to apply the same
rules to fixed and wireless Internet traffic, and large
technology firms are siding with consumer advocates to call for
such a change.
The Federal Communications Commission is now rewriting the
so-called "net neutrality" rules, aimed at ensuring that
Internet providers do not unfairly block or slow down users'
access to content on the web, after their 2010 version was
rejected in January by an appeals court.
As part of that process, the agency is seeking comments on
whether it should take a fresh look at distinctions now drawn
between wireless and wireline networks.
Consumer groups have long advocated stricter anti-blocking
and anti-discrimination rules for mobile web traffic. This year,
they have powerful allies in Internet companies like Google and
Facebook, who see mobile as an increasingly popular platform.
"The distinction between wireless and wireline is certainly
not the same as it was... The enforceable net neutrality rules
should apply equally, whether you use the Internet on your
mobile or home broadband," said Michael Beckerman, head of the
Internet Association, which represents three dozen web companies
including Amazon.com and Netflix.
"There will be differences in terms of network management,
but at the end of the day, the same fundamental principles ...
need to apply to the mobile world."
The new look at the rules comes as Americans routinely use
smartphones to watch videos and browse websites. A growing
number of U.S. consumers, many of them low income, non-white and
young, rely on such devices as their primary means of Internet
access.
The lines between fixed and broadband continue to blur as
mobile carriers develop fixed broadband businesses of their own
and use Wi-Fi to offload wireless data traffic, and cable
broadband providers create Wi-Fi hotspots for their customers.
Under the 2010 rules, both fixed and wireless Internet
providers were banned from blocking users' access to legal
websites, with exclusions for reasonable network management.
But wireline carriers also couldn't block legal applications
or "unreasonably discriminate" against any legal web traffic or
apps, while wireless providers were only banned from blocking
applications that competed with their own voice or video calling
services.
Wireless carriers say it would be unwise to impede their
customers' freedom to roam the web, and that stricter rules
would hurt how they manage their dynamic shared networks,
leading to slower Internet speeds for everyone.
"The FCC already acknowledged the unique nature of wireless,
specifically the technical and operational challenges our
industry faces, including the need to ... actively manage
networks to provide high quality service to a customer base that
is constantly on the go," said Meredith Attwell Baker, CEO of
CTIA, the wireless trade group.
Both sides plan to lobby the FCC as the agency collects
public comments on its proposed rules until Sept. 10. Scrutiny
on the wireless space promises to be more intense than before.
"It'll be a topic that will have big resonance among the
commissioners: why should wireless be treated differently than
wireline in terms of net neutrality," said one senior FCC
official, who spoke anonymously to discuss the ongoing review.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Marina Lopes, editing by Ros
Krasny and Andrew Hay)