By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK, Sept 21
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Big-time professional sports
returned to Brooklyn for the first time in more than 50 years on
Friday, when the Brooklyn Nets finally unveiled their new
stadium after a decade-long fight with neighbors.
The 675,000-square-foot, 18,000-seat Barclays Center will
officially open on Sept. 28 with a concert by rapper Jay-Z, and
the Nets - formerly the New Jersey Nets - will play their first
game at the arena, against the New York Knicks, on Nov. 1.
The team's arrival marks the first time in 55 years the
borough can lay claim to a major professional sports team,
following the removal of the celebrated Brooklyn Dodgers to Los
Angeles, a move that outraged local baseball fans.
Built on the site of a gritty former rail yard, the arena
sits in the middle of a busy shopping area. But the project's
close proximity to a rapidly gentrifying stretch of quaint
residential neighborhoods made it a lightning rod for criticism.
The main opposition came from Develop Don't Destroy
Brooklyn, a group that f ought t he development's use of eminent
domain. The group has planned a series of "It's a Crime!" events
next week to protest what it says are the project's failures,
including long delays in the construction of affordable housing.
But at the ribbon-cutting, where developer Bruce Rattner was
flanked by New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Nets' majority
owner Mikhail Prokhorov, there was little talk of the legal
battles that had long delayed the event.
Architect Gregg Pasquarelli said the arena's design was
meant to pay homage to the "grittiness of Brooklyn," while still
appearing modern and employing elegant, minimalist elements.
"We were trying to push the limits of what a sports arena
can be. We wanted to make this arena more like a cultural
building or a museum," said Pasquarelli, as he led a tour of the
facility. "What we love about sports is it's theater with an
uncertain ending. What shines is the court... the performers."
The arena's exterior is formed from 12,000 unique panels of
weathered steel and its canopy entrance rises 30 feet from the
ground. The scoreboard - though not the court - can be seen
clearly from the outdoor plaza at the entrance.
"When the Nets get really good, this place will be rocking,"
Pasquarelli said. "You'll get incredible acoustics, it will be
loud. It will give them an incredible home-court advantage."
"ON THE MAP"
Andrew Zimbalist, a professor of economics at Smith College
who has studied the economic impact of arenas, said the
Barclay's Center spelled good news for Brooklyn - largely
because an existing fan base in New Jersey would now cross into
New York to spend money on tickets and entertainment.
"The revenue that used to accrue in New Jersey will now
accrue in Brooklyn," he said.
Outside the arena, the response was mixed.
Jahmel Phillip, a Brooklyn native, said he planned to take
his three children to the arena for their first taste of
professional basketball. But Eric Dessner, an eye doctor who
moved recently to the area, said he found it ugly.
"It looks like it's 50 years old and rusting over," he said.
But he conceded it would be good for Brooklyn, because it
would both boost local businesses and bolster local pride. For
Brooklyn, he said, "It's showtime. It's on the map. It has a
professional sports team."
The Brooklyn Dodgers played at Brooklyn's Ebbets Field until
1957, when the baseball franchise was moved to California and
renamed the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Shop owners were more upbeat.
"I'm ecstatic," said Paul Parris, a co-owner of Vinney's
Styles, a menswear shop several blocks from the arena that
specializes in sneakers and urban fashion. He said he planned to
stay open later on game nights.
"This is everything they're going to be wearing to the
games," he said.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric
Walsh)