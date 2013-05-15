May 15 A 25-year-old man has been arrested after
five people were found dead in one morning in northern Nevada,
officials said.
Officers are investigating the deaths of four people at two
homes and a related house fire on Monday in Fernley, about 30
miles (48 km) east of Reno, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office
said in a statement released on Tuesday.
Authorities also are probing a suspicious death on
Interstate 80 near the Mustang exit in Washoe County, it said.
Jeremiah Bean, of Fernley, was arrested on burglary charges
after being found near one of the Fernley homes. His bail has
been set at $50,000, the statement said.
Bean was found with items from one of the homes, Lyon County
Sheriff Allen Veil said in comments carried by Reno's KRNV-TV.
The station quoted fire officials as saying the house fire was
caused by arson.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Maureen
Bavdek)