March 1 An elderly driver accidentally crashed her pickup truck into a Las Vegas grocery store on Saturday, injuring 26 people and sending nine to the hospital, police said.

It was unclear why the woman, who was in her mid-80s, drove into the Food 4 Less store but it did not appear to be deliberate, said Lieutenant Ken Romane of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Nine people with minor to moderate injuries, including two children, were taken to hospitals but none of them had life-threatening wounds, Romane said. Another 17 people were treated on the scene.

Romane said an investigation of the incident continues and the woman has not been charged.

The truck plowed through the glass front doors of the store, striking shoppers and employees before coming to a stop at the rear of the building, Romane said. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Missouri; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Shumaker)