Jan 16 Biologists scrambled on Thursday to
unravel the mystery behind a massive fish kill in a popular
manmade lake in Nevada that draws thousands of anglers each
winter for prized game fish such as trout.
More than 100,000 stocked fish such as bass and catfish are
estimated to have perished in the lake in the northern city of
Sparks in recent weeks in an unprecedented die-off that has
destroyed the entire fishery, said Chris Healy, spokesman for
the state Department of Wildlife.
Testing of water at the Sparks Marina, a city recreation
complex whose chief attraction is a 77-acre (31-hectare)
reservoir, has revealed that it is nearly devoid of oxygen
necessary to support aquatic creatures such as fish, he said.
"We're seeing oxygen levels that are totally lethal to
fish," Healy said.
The depleted oxygen levels pose no threat to human or pet
health, and sampling of the water shows no evidence of pollution
or contaminants, said Adam Mayberry, spokesman for the city of
Sparks.
Thousands of dead fish began washing ashore in December in a
precursor to what has become a catastrophic fish kill in a
reservoir that opened to the public in 2000 after being
commercially mined for sand and gravel, officials said.
State biologists believe the steep drop in oxygen may be
tied to a recent cold snap that may have triggered a rapid
cooling of the surface water, increasing its density and forcing
it to sink even as deep water that is depleted of oxygen rises
to upper levels where fish swim, Healy said.
Fish gain oxygen from water cycling across their gills and
suffocate when oxygen concentrations dip below a certain level.
Many types of fish struggle or die when oxygen is below 5 parts
per million. Sampling of water across the lake has shown
so-called dissolved oxygen as low as 1.1 parts per million,
Healy said.
Mayberry said city officials were determined to get to the
bottom of the mystery.
"We are monitoring the situation very closely. In the weeks
to come, we will be seeking all the answers we need to hopefully
prevent this from happening again," he said.
Healy said the state does not intend to stock fish in the
reservoir until oxygen levels rise.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)