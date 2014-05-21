May 20 Nevada's health insurance exchange board
on Tuesday voted to transfer control over its online program
from its vendor, Xerox, to the federal government's enrollment
system.
"The Board's unanimous decision ultimately reflects the
Exchange's foremost concern: ensuring that Nevadans receive
unfettered access to health insurance coverage," Steve Fisher,
interim executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance
Exchange, said in a statement announcing the move.
Fisher added that ending the Xerox contract was the most
fiscally sound option "with the highest probability of success
for the 2015 plan year."
According to the statement, the board's vote will not turn
Nevada's state-based health insurance program over to the
federally administered program, known as a Federally-Facilitated
Marketplace (FFM).
Nevada Health Link will serve as a Supported State Based
Marketplace, which will continue to conduct plan certification,
rate review, Medicaid eligibility and Medicaid enrollment, along
with marketing and outreach, it said.
Nevada will also continue to oversee the Navigator program,
which aids state residents in obtaining insurance coverage.
Xerox's call center and website operations will remain in
force for members now enrolled in coverage for 2014, the
statement said. The system will stay available until Nov. 15 for
those who qualify.
The federal government will pay all costs associated with
the transition from Xerox to its web site, healthcare.gov, the
statement said. Nevada will incur 10 percent of the cost of the
move for its Medicaid patients.
In late April Oregon, whose health insurance network was
dogged by technical glitches that prevented even a single
subscriber from enrolling online, opted to move its state health
exchange to the federal system, although officials did not rule
out the possibility of returning to a state-based exchange.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)