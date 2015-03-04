March 3 A Las Vegas hospital accidentally sent
twin miscarried fetuses wrapped in linen to a commercial laundry
facility on Tuesday, officials said.
Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards
said that officers were called at around 10 a.m. local time by
laundry company Angelica after workers discovered the fetuses.
Richards said the remains were delivered accidentally by
Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center. The incident was not
considered suspicious, Richards said, but added that the Clark
County Coroner's Office would investigate.
Spring Valley Hospital spokeswoman Gretchen Papez said in a
statement the mother of the fetuses arrived at the hospital
after suffering a miscarriage at another location, and that the
twins were wrapped in linens before her arrival.
"We are currently reviewing the situation to determine what
occurred. However, the remains are currently in the hospital's
possession, and we are working with the family at this time,"
Papez said.
The hospital is owned by a subsidiary of the
Pennsylvania-based Universal Health Services Inc,
according to its website.
