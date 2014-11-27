Nov 27 Ridesharing company Uber suspended its
operations in the U.S. state of Nevada late on Wednesday in a
setback that it said would cost nearly 1,000 jobs.
Companies such as Uber allow passengers to summon cars using
apps on their smartphones, rather than calling a taxi company,
and have gained popularity in dozens of U.S. cities over the
past few years.
But they face opposition from taxi companies and some
officials who argue the upstarts do not face the same stringent
regulations as do traditional cabs, and insurance companies want
their drivers to carry more expensive insurance policies.
Uber's decision to temporarily suspend its service in Nevada
came after a legal setback.
On Tuesday, a Washoe County District Court issued a
preliminary injunction preventing the company from statewide
operations, siding with Nevada over regulatory concerns in a
case that was referred to the court by a split panel of the
state's Supreme Court, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
"It's unfortunate that Nevada is the first state in the
nation to temporarily suspend Uber," spokeswoman Eva Behrend
said in a statement, adding the shut-down would cost nearly
1,000 jobs.
"We remain committed to working with Nevada's leaders to
create a permanent regulatory framework that affords Nevadans
the flexibility and innovation offered by Uber," Behrend said.
Requests for comment were not immediately returned by
Nevada's Attorney General's office.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Chicago; Editing by Pravin
Char)