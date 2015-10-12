Oct 12 The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey,
said on Monday that his city could become the first in the New
York City, tri-state area to legalize short-term housing rentals
through Airbnb and similar online home-rental services.
Under a measure introduced by Mayor Steven Fulop, Jersey
City could raise up to $1 million in revenues annually because
Airbnb agreed to be responsible for charging and collecting the
city's standard 6 percent hotel tax.
"While some people might have concerns about the sharing
economy upending old ways of doing business, the best way to
address those concerns is by engaging with these companies, not
pretending they do not exist," Fulop said.
The Jersey City city council is expected to consider the
proposal on Wednesday.
The additional money would represent a 14 percent increase
in Jersey City's annual hotel tax revenue, according to a
statement from Fulop.
While a number of U.S. cities have officially allowed
rentals through the popular website, other major cities -
including neighboring New York City - have cracked down on
illegal use of the service.
Even in Airbnb's hometown of San Francisco, a proposed law
on the November ballot would limit the use of homes as hotels
through services such as Airbnb. Backers of the initiative
contend that Airbnb exacerbates the city's brutal housing
shortage.
But Max Pomeranc, Airbnb's regional head of public policy,
said in the statement that the new law "would generate more
revenue for Jersey City and help countless families who share
their homes and use the money they earn to pay the bills."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York, editing by G Crosse)