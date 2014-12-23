Dec 23 Atlantic City, New Jersey's struggling
gambling hub, will get a short-term $40 million loan from the
state rather than try to borrow the money in the capital markets
this year, a city official said on Tuesday.
Even the city's originally planned $40 million note sale,
now squashed, was itself a scaled back version of a larger bond
issuance that was delayed amid uncertainty over the city's next
financial steps.
The city must repay the loan by March 31 at a 0.75 percent
interest rate, according to the loan agreement, signed on Dec.
18 by Mayor Don Guardian and the state.
Atlantic City still hopes to issue at least $140 million of
bonds in the first quarter of 2015, revenue director Michael
Stinson told Reuters. That will help pay down property tax
appeals won by casinos.
The delayed bond sale and other financial uncertainties
prompted Moody's Investors Service to warn this month that it
could downgrade the city's Ba1 credit rating further into junk
territory.
By next spring, officials hope that more pieces of Atlantic
City's financial puzzle will be solved, which would make
borrowing from investors at lower rates more feasible.
By then, lawmakers could have finalized a package of
legislation that aims to prop up Atlantic City and stabilize its
revenue stream from casinos.
Early next year, Governor Chris Christie will also present
his proposed state budget, which itself could be strained by
rising public pension costs and revenue growth that has lagged
the nation.
Atlantic City is also due to receive money from a settlement
with Wells Fargo, the bankruptcy lender to Revel Casino Hotel,
regarding nearly $32 million in unpaid taxes owed by Revel.
Stinson would say only that the agreement covers a
"significant" portion of the total bill. The Philadelphia
Inquirer, citing the mayor, reported on Tuesday that Wells Fargo
would pay $26 million. The city council and Revel's bankruptcy
judge must approve the deal.
Tax collectors in the city had hoped to auction off Revel's
tax lien earlier this month, but they got no bidders. They did
sell about $22 million of tax debt associated with the bankrupt
Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza casinos.
New Jersey's "constructive" approach to its distressed
municipalities could be sending positive signals to investors,
Municipal Market Advisors said in a commentary on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Gunna Dickson)