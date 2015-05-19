May 19 Atlantic City is selling $40.6 million of
taxable bonds on Tuesday and Wednesday in a deal that tests
whether U.S. municipal bond investors can stomach the city's
debt after months of uncertainty over its financial future.
Atlantic City has eyed capital markets since last year to
pay off property tax appeal settlements to casinos, among other
liabilities. The city's property tax base has evaporated as its
casino industry struggled with competition from neighboring
states.
While a successful deal would prove Atlantic City can still
borrow from investors, it's doing so with a crutch: a state
program that allows state aid funding to be diverted directly to
bondholders. The city had hoped to sell bonds under that program
in October, but its high-profile problems made borrowing
uncertain and it repeatedly delayed the offering.
"They need access to the capital markets in order to really
be a viable entity going forward," said Chris Foster, managing
director at NewOak. "On the horizon, I don't see them being able
to access (the markets) outside of the program."
The state program, called the Municipal Qualified Bond Act
program, gives Atlantic City bondholders protections similar to
the distributable state aid bonds issued by Detroit, Michigan,
Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
In Detroit's historic bankruptcy, those bonds were paid
without interruption even when some other securities saw
recoveries of less than 15 cents on the dollar, Moody's noted.
Investors have now had time to digest Atlantic City's
current and future economy, as well as New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's appointment of an emergency manager for Atlantic City
in January. Meanwhile, Christie and the legislature haven't
agreed on bills to help the city.
"People have created their new baseline, albeit a very
lowered baseline," Foster said.
Proceeds from this week's bond sale will pay off a $40
million loan from the state that comes due May 30. That "will
remove a major short-term obstacle" but doesn't relieve bigger
problems, especially the city's $101 million structural deficit
for this fiscal year ending Dec. 30, Moody's said.
Without a major liquidity infusion and recurring revenue
increases, "debt service payments still remain highly
susceptible to default in 2015," Moody's said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead underwriter on the
deal. The taxable general obligation refunding bonds have serial
maturities from 2020 through 2028, according to bond documents,
stretching out what had been a short-term loan over many years.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Bernard Orr)