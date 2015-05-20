(Adds background, details, quote)
May 20 Atlantic City on Wednesday issued taxable
bonds carrying high interest rates in a $40.6 million deal to
help the struggling New Jersey gambling hub boost short-term
cash flow.
Underwriter Bank of America Merrill Lynch priced the city's
taxable general obligation term bonds, maturing in 2040, with a
7.5 percent coupon at 7.75 percent, according to a pricing wire
and an investor who participated in the deal but did not want to
be named.
Bonds maturing in 2028 also sold at a slight discount,
carrying a 7 percent coupon and priced to yield 7.25 percent,
according to both sources.
Mayor Don Guardian's office did not respond to a request for
comment.
The deal shows that the city can access capital markets
again, but it is doing so only with backing from the state
through a program that diverts state aid directly to
bondholders.
"It's really a New Jersey credit risk. You can make the
Atlantic City credit risk essentially irrelevant" because of the
state program, said David Tawil, president of Maglan Capital,
who did not purchase the deal.
"They need the liquidity," he said. "That said, it's not a
panacea by any stretch."
Investors are perhaps betting that if Atlantic City files
for bankruptcy, these bonds will get the same good treatment
accorded similar bonds issued by Detroit. Those Detroit bonds
were not impaired in that city's historic bankruptcy because
they were considered state obligations, as opposed to other
Detroit securities that took big haircuts.
Kevin Lavin, appointed by Governor Chris Christie in January
as Atlantic City's emergency manager, has endorsed layoffs and
debt restructuring to help relieve pressure on the city's
budget. But he has so far stopped short of calling for
bankruptcy.
Proceeds from the bond sale will pay off a $40 million
short-term loan from the state. That loan, which carried a 0.75
percent interest rate, came in December because the city was
unable to borrow that amount in the capital markets.
The city received an extension of the loan in March as it
was coming due.
The resort town, which once held a monopoly on East Coast
gaming, has eyed debt sales since last year to pay off property
tax appeal settlements to casinos, among other liabilities.
Atlantic City also plans to sell $12 million of tax-exempt
long-term bonds competitively next week to pay off bond
anticipation notes.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese
and Steve Orlofsky)