June 25 New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday approved a package of legislation aimed at helping the state's struggling gambling hub of Atlantic City to steady its finances.

The legislation authorizes casinos to make payments in lieu of taxes for the next 15 years. The goal is to stabilize the city's tax base, decimated by the casinos' successful property tax appeals as their value has dwindled amid gaming competition from neighboring states.

Other bills passed provide additional school aid from the state and the reallocation of an alternative tax to pay debt-service costs on the city's municipal bonds.

The package now goes to Republican Governor Chris Christie, though it is unclear whether he plans to sign the bills into law. Spokespeople for Christie did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian did not immediately have a comment, nor did a spokesman for Atlantic City's emergency manager Kevin Lavin, appointed by Christie in January.

The Casino Association of New Jersey urged Christie to sign the legislation. So, too, did state Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, a Democrat who represents Atlantic County, which lost more jobs in 2014 than any other large U.S. county with the closure of four casinos and the ripple effects.

"I'm hopeful Gov. Christie will do the right thing and sign these bills without delay," Mazzeo said in a statement. "We must stop the bleeding... these initiatives should be a catalyst that drives hundreds of millions of new investment to the city."

The legislation authorizes casinos to collectively pay a total of $150 million for two years and $120 million for the following 13 years. The total amount could rise based on gross gaming revenues.

Separately, the Senate passed a Republican-sponsored bill to grow smaller-scale boutique casinos, which now goes to the Assembly. (Reporting by Hilary Russ and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; editing by G Crosse)