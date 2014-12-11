(Adds details on reason for potential downgrade, background)

Dec 11 Atlantic City could see its Ba1 credit rating downgraded further into junk territory after it postponed - and then drastically reduced - a planned bond sale, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

The city was planning a $140 million bond sale for mid-November, but no sale occurred. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the city instead would slash the size of the deal by 71 percent, to just $40 million, and transform the deal to a note sale to occur before the end of this calendar year.

The postponed bond sale "poses significant budgetary, cash flow and balance sheet risk," the ratings agency said.

Atlantic City's budget relies on the proceeds from that sale and a tax lien sale that occurred earlier on Thursday, Moody's noted. But in that sale, the city failed to find bidders for more than half of the casino debt it hoped to auction off.

Without the note deal and sale of tax liens for Revel Casino Hotel, the city could face a $72 million shortfall - nearly 28 percent of its budget, Moody's noted. The warning affects about $244 million of Atlantic City's general obligation debt. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)