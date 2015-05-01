(New throughout, adds details and Bridget Kelly comments))
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK May 1 A former ally of New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie on Friday pleaded guilty to federal
charges related to the George Washington Bridge closure scandal,
while two others were indicted - another blow to Christie's
image at a time when he is trying to get his presidential
campaign off the ground.
David Wildstein, a former senior Christie appointee to the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, pleaded guilty to two
counts of conspiracy at a U.S. district court in Newark.
Prosecutors also unsealed a nine-count indictment against
Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey and Bridget Kelly, a former
deputy chief of staff to Christie. Among the charges are
conspiracy and wire fraud.
Paul Fishman, who succeeded Christie as the U.S. Attorney
for New Jersey, said no one else was expected to be charged in
the bridge scandal, based on current evidence.
Friday's charges were the first stemming from the September
2013 shutdown in Fort Lee, New Jersey, of access lanes to the
world's busiest bridge. School buses, ambulances and commuters
were delayed for hours, and traffic was snarled for days.
"Today's charges make clear that what I've said from day one
is true, I had no knowledge or involvement in the planning or
execution of this act," Christie said in a statement.
"The moment I first learned of this unacceptable behavior I
took action, firing staff believed to be accountable, calling
for an outside investigation and agreeing to fully cooperate
with all appropriate investigations, which I have done. Now 15
months later it is time to let the justice system do its job."
Kelly said in a press briefing that she is not guilty of the
charges and that it was absurd to believe a member of Christie's
staff could close a bridge. Baroni's lawyer called the
accusations false. Attorneys for both accused Wildstein of lying
to prosecutors and lawmakers investigating the incident.
Wildstein was released on his own recognizance on a $100,000
bond. He could face up to 15 years although his cooperation with
prosecutors will be a factor in determining his sentence,
Fishman said, adding that Wildstein was unlikely to be sentenced
until after the other cases come to trial.
"He deeply regrets what occurred," said Wildstein's
attorney, Alan Zegas, outside the courthouse, adding that by
cooperating it "should shed truth on what occurred."
Zegas said, "evidence exists to establish" that Christie
knew of the lane closures while they were occurring.
Prosecutors said Wildstein, Kelly and Baroni conspired to
punish the mayor of Fort Lee for refusing to endorse Christie
for governor. The three arranged to shut down the bridge lanes
and decided that doing so on the first day of school would
maximize the congestion.
The guilty pleas and indictments were another blow to
Christie, an early favorite in what is likely to be a crowded
Republican presidential field for 2016. Lately he has been
lagging other potential candidates.
"Problems in your home state create an undertow for
presidential candidates and sometimes they pull them under,"
said Rob Gray, a Republican strategist in Boston.
"It won't help him on the money front, that's for sure,"
Gray said, commenting on Christie's fundraising prospects.
Blunt-spoken Christie has denied knowing about the incident,
and a joint panel of Democrats and Republicans in December found
no evidence he was involved. Still, the political fallout has
hurt his brand as he considers a presidential
run.
"There is a certain power of an indictment that had not been
present in the equation," said Rick Wilson, a Republican
strategist in Florida. "At this point, it's hard to see what the
predicate is for a Chris Christie presidential run."
Other reported investigations into alleged abuse of power
were not addressed Friday. These include a probe into potential
conflicts of interest by former Port Authority chairman David
Samson, another Christie appointee.
