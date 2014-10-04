Oct 4 Two passengers on a United Airlines flight
that landed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New
Jersey on Saturday were removed by federal health officials
after exhibiting possible signs of Ebola, according to a local
media report.
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, dressed in full HAZMAT gear, escorted a man and his
daughter off the flight, WABC-TV reported.
The two passengers were believed to be from Liberia and were
exhibiting signs of illness, the report said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Frank McGurty)