By Victoria Cavaliere
Oct 4 U.S. disease-control agents in biohazard
suits removed a sick passenger and his daughter from a United
Airlines jet that landed on Saturday in Newark, New
Jersey, but local media said the man was not believed by federal
health officials to have Ebola.
The passenger, who was vomiting during the flight from
Brussels to Newark Liberty International Airport, was escorted
off the plane by officials from the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention and taken to University Hospital in Newark,
accompanied by his daughter, according to a spokeswoman for the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the
airport.
CDC officials were testing the man but do not believe he was
sick with the deadly Ebola virus, airport officials told the New
Jersey newspaper the Record.
The CDC, which has reported fielding more than 100 inquiries
about possible Ebola cases that have turned out to be false
alarms, could not be reached by phone or email for comment.
The plane's 251 other passengers and 14 crew members were
held in temporary quarantine while health officials evaluated
the situation, Erica Dumas, the Port Authority spokeswoman,
said. She added that all were ultimately cleared and permitted
to leave the plane.
United Airlines said in a statement that passengers and crew
were held while public health officials interviewed each person
on board.
"Upon arrival at Newark Airport from Brussels, medical
professionals instructed that customers and crew of United
Flight 998 remain on board until they could assist an ill
customer," a statement said.
The sick passenger and his daughter were believed to be from
Liberia, WABC-TV reported. It said they had transferred to the
U.S.-bound flight in Brussels, a major hub for flights from
western and central African countries.
Liberia is the West African country hardest-hit by the Ebola
outbreak that has killed more than 3,400 people since March,
according to the World Health Organization.
The first case of Ebola diagnosed in the United States was
confirmed this week in a man who had recently flown to Dallas
from Liberia by way of Brussels.
