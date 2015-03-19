By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 A New Jersey bill that calls
for more money from environmental settlements to fund cleanups
moved to the full state Assembly on Thursday in the wake of a
controversial $225 million deal with Exxon Mobil Corp.
A state Assembly committee released the bill, which was
already approved by the New Jersey Senate. The committee also
pushed forward a bill that would extend the public comment
period on environmental settlements to 60 days from the current
30.
Critics have questioned the timing, motivation and size of
the Exxon agreement, which was announced earlier this month
after more than a decade of litigation. The state had once
calculated damages at $8.9 billion.
The accord must undergo a public comment period and be
approved by the judge overseeing the state's 2004 lawsuit
against Exxon.
Governor Chris Christie, a likely Republican contender in
the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is facing a budget crunch
at home. His administration said money from the settlement would
not be available until at least fiscal 2016.
The first $50 million of environmental settlements, like the
one struck with Exxon, is used for restoration. Any remaining
money can go into the state's general fund.
The bill that moved forward on Thursday calls instead for 50
percent of that remaining money to be used for environmental
purposes as well.
Over several decades, an estimated 7 million gallons of
petroleum products and chemicals were spilled or spread into the
soil and groundwater at Exxon's two former refineries, in Linden
and Bayonne.
"What's happened here in Linden, it's a travesty," Linden
Mayor Derek Armstead testified before the Assembly Judiciary
Committee on Thursday. "I just don't trust the large
corporations to be responsible enough to clean up."
In certain areas, "the smell is horrific," he said. "We do
have some wildlife and some fish in our streams, but I would
never think of trying to bring one home for dinner."
New Jersey Attorney General John Hoffman and Environmental
Commissioner Bob Martin did not testify.
Both declined invitations to appear because they felt it
"wasn't appropriate," according to committee Chair John McKeon.
He said at the hearing that the two officials told him that
if they testify in support of the settlement but the judge
rejects the deal, "then they would find themselves in a
compromised position and would have to go back to the drawing
board."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)