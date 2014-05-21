May 21 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's plan
to slash payments into the state's public pension system is a
form of deficit financing and a reversion to past troubling
practices, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
After April revenues came in far short of expectations,
leaving the state with an $875 million shortfall with six weeks
left in this fiscal year, Christie said on Tuesday that he would
cut New Jersey's pension contributions by nearly 60 percent, or
$2.3 billion, over this and next fiscal year.
"This once again displays an inability to deliver a
recurring solution to the state's budgetary imbalance and
further delays action to align the state's revenues and
expenditures," Fitch analysts said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ)