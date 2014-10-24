(Adds Christie spokesman comment and background)
By Steve Ginsburg and David Ingram
Oct 24 A federal judge issued a temporary
restraining order on Friday blocking a New Jersey law that would
have allowed legal betting on sporting events.
U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp gave the order orally in
court and planned to issue a written order later in the day,
according to his chambers.
The National Football League and other sports leagues sued
on Monday in an attempt to block the law that New Jersey Gov.
Chris Christie, a Republican, signed a few days earlier.
A lawyer for the sports leagues confirmed the temporary
order, but declined to comment further.
Christie spokesman Michael Drewniak said New Jersey plans to
keep fighting the lawsuit.
"We continue to have full confidence in the strength and
appropriateness of our position as we move forward in the
litigation," he said in a statement.
The law would allow sports betting at state-licensed casinos
and racetracks. The sports leagues said it violated a federal
sports gambling ban and argued they would suffer irreparable
harm if the law went into effect.
Monmouth Park, a thoroughbred race track in Oceanport, had
planned to offer sports betting on Sunday.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington and David Ingram in
New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre Grenon)