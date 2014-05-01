(Adds comment from state, lawmaker; market reaction)
May 1 Fitch Ratings downgraded New Jersey's
general obligation debt to 'A+' from 'AA-' on Thursday, citing
the projected $807 million revenue shortfall that state
officials announced this week with only two months left in
fiscal 2014.
The rating outlook is still negative. The action affects
about $2.4 billion of GO bonds and about $32 billion of other
outstanding securities linked to the state's rating.
New Jersey has now fallen into single-A category with two of
the three major Wall Street credit rating agencies. Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services cut New Jersey to A+ last month, citing
budget tricks, the state's sizable imbalance, "bullish" revenue
assumptions and pressure from growing pension obligations.
That was before news of the big revenue shortfall, which
Governor Chris Christie's administration said was mostly
comprised of lower-than-expected income tax collections as
wealthy taxpayers accelerated income into 2012 to sidestep
pending federal tax hikes.
The revenue shortfall came on top of a $250 million downward
revision made in February when the governor introduced his
proposed budget for next year.
"This is not a New Jersey-specific problem, as many other
states that are heavily dependent on income taxes, including
Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Kansas and Michigan, face shortfalls
of similar or even greater magnitude that defied predictive
analysis," Treasurer Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff's office said in an
emailed statement.
His office cited a report, out this week from The Nelson A.
Rockefeller Institute of Government, which noted that volatile
2013 income tax collections made revenue forecasting this year
difficult.
For example, Pennsylvania on Thursday also said its April
revenue collections were 8.8 percent, or $328 million, below
estimates.
With "all options" on the table, Governor Christie will work
with the legislature to balance the budget, Sidamon-Eristoff's
office said.
Christie has few options to close such a large gap so late
in the year. He could use one-time budget measures, but those
kinds of gimmicks have already strained the state's credit
standing.
One-time budgetary moves in fiscal 2014 could total almost
$2.2 billion, or 6.6 percent of the operating budget, if the
entire $807 million shortfall is solved with one-time actions,
Fitch said.
For example, New Jersey is already getting about $91.6
million of one-shot proceeds from a securitization of a portion
of tobacco settlement revenues.
"This is devastating news that reflects poorly on the
governor's fiscal management of this state," said New Jersey
Assemblyman Gary Schaer, a Democrat, who chairs the assembly's
budget committee.
Christie has proposed a $34.4 billion fiscal 2015 budget,
but that could shrink with this year's revenues coming up short.
Fitch said it expects revisions to next year's revenue
assumptions when Sidamon-Eristoff testifies before lawmakers on
May 21.
The 2015 budget as proposed forecasts 8.2 percent growth in
the personal income tax, 6.1 percent growth in sales tax
revenues and 6.7 percent growth in corporate taxes. It also
relies on 21 percent growth in casino revenues, mostly from
increased online gaming.
Fitch said it considers those forecasts "aggressive."
A spokesman for the treasurer's office did not reply to a
question about whether the state would lower its 2015 revenue
forecasts.
Secondary trading of New Jersey paper in the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market showed little reaction to the downgrade on
Thursday.
"It's more about momentum in the credit than it is about
where the actual rating is," said Matt Fabian, a managing
director at Municipal Market Advisors.
"There's so much demand for New Jersey paper and so few
bonds to buy," he said, noting that the state's many high-income
residents would likely hold onto their New Jersey muni bonds in
order to reap the tax-exempt advantage in such a high-tax state.
