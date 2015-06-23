By Laila Kearney
| June 23
June 23 A long-running battle between LG
Electronics Inc and environmentalists ended on
Tuesday when LG agreed to halve the height of its planned North
American headquarters so it will not obstruct views of the New
Jersey Palisades cliffs.
The South Korean conglomerate said it would redesign the
building in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, so that it will not
rise above the treeline of Palisades Park, a national and
historic landmark north of the George Washington Bridge, the
Natural Resources Defense Council said in a statement.
"This agreement is a testament to LG and all parties'
commitment to find a solution that both protects this iconic
landmark and benefits the local economy," said Mark Izeman, a
regional director of the NRDC, which was among five wildlife
conservation groups that opposed LG's old construction plans.
The Palisades, a series of forested cliffs stretching 13
miles (21 km) across the Hudson River from upper Manhattan and
the Bronx, was designated a national landmark in 1965.
Local municipalities in the area have historically barred
the construction of buildings over 35 feet (10.67 m) tall in
order to preserve views. In 2011, the town of Englewood Cliffs
granted a permit to LG to build its headquarters, reaching 143
feet in height, in exchange for jobs generation and the creation
of a science exhibition for children.
Laurance Rockefeller, an environmental lawyer whose family
donated a large swath of land that became part of the Palisades
park, was among the most outspoken of those opposing the
development.
After lengthy negotiations, LG agreed to build a five-story
north wing of the headquarters that will rise to just under 70
feet and a three-story south wing.
In exchange, the conservation groups agreed to withdraw a
pending lawsuit over zoning approvals in Englewood Cliffs.
President and Chief Executive Officer of LG Electronics USA,
William Cho, said in a statement that he welcomed the agreement.
"Both sides showed a willingness to compromise, recognizing
that there is a greater good to be acknowledged for the people,
economy and environment of New Jersey," Cho said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Marguerita Choy)