By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A New Jersey appeals court on
Tuesday sided with the state in its plan to allow $1.15 billion
of tax-exempt bonds to finance American Dream, the state's
long-stalled mega-mall and entertainment complex.
The facility near the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East
Rutherford has been under construction for more than a decade.
The court rejected a challenge by the nonprofit group New
Jersey Alliance for Fiscal Integrity, which had argued that the
New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA) approved the
financing without proper public notice and lacks the authority
to issue such debt.
The bond documents make it clear that neither New Jersey
taxpayers nor the NJSEA would be on the hook to repay the bonds
if developer Triple Five Group of Companies fails to make debt
service payments, the ruling said.
A spokesman for the nonprofit was not immediately able to
comment.
Triple Five was pleased with the decision, Tony Armlin,
senior vice president of development and construction, said in a
statement.
"Now that this frivolous claim has been dismissed, American
Dream - a world-class retail, tourist and entertainment
destination that will serve as the economic engine for the
region - will be completed," he said.
His spokesman said it was too soon to comment on when the
bonds might actually price.
Triple Five has said the public financing is crucial to
complete the $2.7 billion project and needed to be finalized
soon.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)