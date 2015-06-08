(Adds comment from New Jersey Senate president; background)
NEW YORK, June 8 New Jersey's Supreme Court will
release its decision on Tuesday on whether Governor Chris
Christie violated public pensioners' contractual rights when he
slashed $1.6 billion from the state's fiscal 2015 public pension
contribution.
The court clerk's office said in a media notification that
the opinion would be released at 10 a.m. EDT.
Christie made the cuts last year because of a large,
unexpected revenue shortfall. The cuts prompted lawsuits by
public sector unions and retirees, who won in lower court when a
state judge decided that 2011 pension reforms created a
contractual right obliging the state to pay its fair share into
the retirement system.
Even if the court does order Christie to restore the
funding, the state has said it does not have the money to make
the full payment.
"Tomorrow's pension ruling is important for New Jersey and
our economic health," Senate President Stephen Sweeney said in a
statement.
Sweeney, a Democrat, said lawmakers expect to pass a 2016
budget before the end of this fiscal year on June 30, one that
fully funds the required pension payment.
They would do it through a tax hike on the state's
high-income earners, a so-called millionaires tax" that Christie
has repeatedly vetoed in the past.
