June 9 Teachers, police and firefighters in New
Jersey have gone to court in an attempt to block Governor Chris
Christie's plan to slash the state's contributions to its public
retirement system.
Christie proposed the cuts on May 20 as a solution to the
$2.7 billion state revenue shortfall projected through fiscal
2015. Now Christie, a possible 2016 Republican presidential
nominee, is facing a potential budget crisis and a legal battle
at the same time.
In the lawsuit filed in New Jersey Superior Court in Mercer
County late on Friday, the unions said that Christie's move to
reduce pension contributions to $1.38 billion from $3.85 billion
through fiscal 2015 is a violation of employees' contract rights
under both the state and federal constitutions.
Through lead plaintiff the New Jersey Education Association,
the unions want the court to force Christie to restore the
originally budgeted $1.6 billion contribution for this fiscal
year, and to prevent cuts in future years.
The employees also said that the reductions violate a 2011
bi-partisan pension reform law that Christie ushered in with the
Democrat-led legislature.
That reform required the state to make stepped-up pension
contributions every year until reaching $4.8 billion in fiscal
2018, in order to make up for years of underfunding in the past.
Under the new law, employees began paying more toward their
pensions and cost of living adjustments were suspended.
Christie began pushing for additional reforms in February,
but he has yet to outline any specific proposals. He slashed
pension contributions in lieu of cutting funding for education,
hospitals, and social service programs, he said.
New Jersey is fast approaching its budget deadline on June
30, the last day of the fiscal year, when legislators and the
governor have to agree on a budget for next year.
The gaping revenue shortfall is due in part to the state's
slow recovery since the recession, to residents shifting income
into previous years to offset federal rate increases that hit in
2013, and to revenue estimates from Christie's office that were
too optimistic for three consecutive years.
The budget crunch, among other factors, has helped drop New
Jersey's credit rating to among the lowest of all U.S. states,
while exposing the fragile state of the economic rebound
Christie hoped to make his legacy.
Friday's lawsuit, which was also joined by municipal
employees and retirees, is the second legal challenge to
Christie's proposal after state troopers sued on June 4. A
hearing in that case is scheduled for June 25, just days before
the budget deadline. The cases could be heard together.
The case is New Jersey Education Association, et al v State
of New Jersey, et al in New Jersey Superior Court, Mercer County
(case number not yet available)
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)