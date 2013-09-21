Sept 20 A small Vans RV7A aircraft crashed late
Friday afternoon near Atlantic City, New Jersey, officials said,
reportedly killing the pilot, who was the only person onboard.
The home-built plane crashed at 4:55 p.m. in a rural area
about five miles (8 km) northwest of Atlantic City International
Airport, according to a statement from Federal Aviation
Administration spokesman Jim Peters.
FAA officials could not confirm the condition of the pilot.
However the Press of Atlantic City website said that the plane
crashed in a rural neighborhood near the Atlantic City
Expressway, killing the pilot.
The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board would
take control of the investigation. An NTSB spokesman was not
immediately available.
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and
David Brunnstrom)