Jan 8 New York and New Jersey lawmakers want to
revive legislation that would reform the transportation agency
that was embroiled in controversy with New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's administration over a major bridge traffic jam.
New Jersey Democrats said on Thursday they had scheduled a
March 5 vote in the state Senate to try to override Republican
Christie's rejection of the legislation, which included changes
at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey such as the
resignation of commissioners, how top executives are appointed
and divestment of some real estate holdings.
In New York, State Assembly member James Brennan
re-introduced that legislation on Wednesday. The legislation is
expected to re-emerge in the New York Senate soon as well.
Christie, a potential Republican 2016 presidential
candidate, and New York's Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo in
December vetoed identical bills that had passed in both states.
"We will ask our colleagues to vote with us to finally bring
change to an out-of-control agency," New Jersey Senator Bob
Gordon, a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement.
A veto override attempt was not possible in New York because
the state's two-year legislative cycle had ended and unresolved
matters had to be reintroduced this session. If New York
lawmakers again pass the bills, Cuomo could have another chance
to veto them.
Federal prosecutors are investigating "Bridgegate," in which
traffic lanes approaching the George Washington Bridge across
the Hudson River were shut for several days in September 2013,
causing snarls that delayed school buses, ambulances and
commuters on the New Jersey-Manhattan crossing.
A legislative panel found no evidence that Christie was
involved. Evidence showed the closings were
partly intended as punishment for the mayor of Fort Lee, New
Jersey, but the panel said it could not determine if they were
retribution for his failure to endorse Christie's re-election
bid or another reason.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Grant McCool)