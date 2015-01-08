Jan 8 New York and New Jersey lawmakers want to revive legislation that would reform the transportation agency that was embroiled in controversy with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's administration over a major bridge traffic jam.

New Jersey Democrats said on Thursday they had scheduled a March 5 vote in the state Senate to try to override Republican Christie's rejection of the legislation, which included changes at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey such as the resignation of commissioners, how top executives are appointed and divestment of some real estate holdings.

In New York, State Assembly member James Brennan re-introduced that legislation on Wednesday. The legislation is expected to re-emerge in the New York Senate soon as well.

Christie, a potential Republican 2016 presidential candidate, and New York's Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo in December vetoed identical bills that had passed in both states.

"We will ask our colleagues to vote with us to finally bring change to an out-of-control agency," New Jersey Senator Bob Gordon, a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement.

A veto override attempt was not possible in New York because the state's two-year legislative cycle had ended and unresolved matters had to be reintroduced this session. If New York lawmakers again pass the bills, Cuomo could have another chance to veto them.

Federal prosecutors are investigating "Bridgegate," in which traffic lanes approaching the George Washington Bridge across the Hudson River were shut for several days in September 2013, causing snarls that delayed school buses, ambulances and commuters on the New Jersey-Manhattan crossing.

A legislative panel found no evidence that Christie was involved. Evidence showed the closings were partly intended as punishment for the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, but the panel said it could not determine if they were retribution for his failure to endorse Christie's re-election bid or another reason. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Grant McCool)