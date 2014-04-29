April 29 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said
on Tuesday he tapped former state Attorney General John Degnan
to chair the board of the embattled Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey.
The former chairman, David Samson, resigned in March amid
reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan were probing
potential conflicts of interest between Samson's role as
chairman and his private law firm.
The bi-state Port Authority has come under intense scrutiny
since the so-called Bridgegate scandal, in which operatives
loyal to Christie's administration are accused of causing
traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge in September in
retribution for a New Jersey mayor not endorsing Christie's
reelection.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ)