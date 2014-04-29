April 29 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday he tapped former state Attorney General John Degnan to chair the board of the embattled Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The former chairman, David Samson, resigned in March amid reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan were probing potential conflicts of interest between Samson's role as chairman and his private law firm.

The bi-state Port Authority has come under intense scrutiny since the so-called Bridgegate scandal, in which operatives loyal to Christie's administration are accused of causing traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge in September in retribution for a New Jersey mayor not endorsing Christie's reelection.

