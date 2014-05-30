BRIEF-Anji Foodstuff to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
NEW YORK May 30 At least one person was injured after the interior of a restaurant collapsed in Maplewood, New Jersey, on Friday, local media reported.
Firefighters arrived at Coda Kitchen and Bar and rescued at least one person from the basement of the one-story building after a floor collapsed, WABC-TV reported.
The restaurant is in downtown Maplewood, a middle-class suburb less than 20 miles (32 km) from New York City, and was not due to be open until lunchtime.
The Maplewood fire department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday morning. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 17 Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.