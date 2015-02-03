Feb 3 New Jersey's shuttered Revel Casino on
Tuesday asked a federal judge to lift a stay on its pending sale
to a Florida investor, arguing in a filing that creditors will
be harmed if the deal does not go through soon.
IDEA Boardwalk LLC, which operated a bar and a nightclub at
Revel - one of four Atlantic City casinos that closed down last
year - has sued to block the sale, saying it will lose $16
million in investments under the deal.
On Friday, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas
Ambro ordered the sale delayed while he studies legal
challenges.
Revel Casino said in the Tuesday filing that the deal must
close by Feb. 9 or it could collapse. That would be
"catastrophic," the filing said, because it would destroy $100
million of creditor value, based on the sale price plus
additional costs to liquidate assets.
Revel, which cost $2.4 billion to build and opened just two
years ago, closed on Sept. 2 after filing for bankruptcy three
months earlier. The bankruptcy court later approved a sale to
Florida developer Glenn Straub for $95.4 million.
IDEA Boardwalk, along with several restaurants that had also
leased space inside the casino, in January lost a federal court
challenge to the sale. The nightclub then appealed.
Revel was conceived as a Las Vegas-style resort that
emphasized high-end dining and eye-catching design.
The nightclub and restaurants were a popular aspect of the
otherwise unsuccessful casino, and they were often full as the
gaming floor and hotel rooms stood empty.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech)