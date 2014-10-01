Oct 1 Brookfield Asset Management has won the auction for Atlantic City's bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel, said a source familiar with the situation.

The company bid $110 million for the casino complex, topping a $90-million bid by Florida real estate developer Glenn Straub, who did not submit a superior bid by 5.00 a.m. ET, the source said.

Brookfield could not be reached for comment.

Revel Casino, which cost $2.4 billion to build, opened in 2012 and closed on Sept. 2. It was meant to be a Las Vegas-style resort, but its fine dining, striking design and entertainment did not catch on in a city that relies on bus tours and buffets.

Revel Casino had agreed to use Straub's initial bid to set the benchmark for other potential buyers. Straub had said he wanted to create a university at the site to attract the world's brightest minds to tackle social problems such as hunger.

He threatened on Monday to challenge the results if he lost the auction because the process lacked transparency.

Four Atlantic City casinos have closed this year as neighboring states have embraced gambling to pump up government revenue. The city had 12 casinos at the start of 2014.

The case is In Re: Revel AC Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Jersey, No. 14-22654. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore and Tom Hals in Delaware; Editing by Kirti Pandey)