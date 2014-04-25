NEW YORK, April 25 Federal securities regulators
are probing whether New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's
administration improperly diverted funds from the Port Authority
of New York and New Jersey for use on transport projects in New
Jersey, the publication Main Justice reported on Friday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into
New Jersey's use of up to $1.8 billion in tax-exempt bond
financing from the Port Authority to fix a bridge and roadways
feeding into the New Jersey side of the Holland Tunnel, Main
Justice reported, citing unnamed sources.
The SEC's inquiry follows several other probes launched
after the so-called Bridgegate scandal, in which operatives
loyal to Christie's administration are accused of causing
traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge in September in
retribution for a New Jersey mayor not endorsing Christie's
re-election.
The controversy has prompted scrutiny of nearly every aspect
of the Christie administration and his Port Authority
appointees. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is looking
into the use of Port Authority funds by New Jersey. Federal
investigators and a New Jersey special legislative committee are
also probing the bridge incident.
A Christie spokesman did not reply to an email seeking
comment.
About $3 billion of Port Authority funds were originally
earmarked for an $8.7 billion project that would have built a
new commuter train under the Hudson River. Though construction
had already begun, Christie killed the project in 2010 after
taking office.
But New Jersey is using some of those funds to rebuild the
Pulaski Skyway and roadways leading to the Holland Tunnel.
Under its 1921 charter, however, the bi-state Port
Authority's purview includes access roads to the Lincoln Tunnel,
but not to the Holland Tunnel. So the Christie administration
allegedly pressured the Port Authority in 2011 to re-brand the
Pulaski Skyway as feeding the Lincoln Tunnel, according to Main
Justice and The Record, a New Jersey paper.
A Port Authority spokesman declined to comment to Reuters. A
local SEC official did not return a call seeking comment.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)