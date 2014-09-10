UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sept 10 Standard & Poor's lowered its debt rating on New Jersey government obligation to "A" from "A-plus", saying the state will face increased pressures in managing long-term liabilities.
"The revenue and expenditure misalignment will grow based on reduced funding of the state's unfunded actuarial accrued liability," credit analyst John Sugden said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1wfgwxU)
The ratings services' outlook on New Jersey is stable, reflecting that the state will ultimately retain a strong ability to fund its debt obligation. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.