Sept 10 Standard & Poor's lowered its debt rating on New Jersey government obligation to "A" from "A-plus", saying the state will face increased pressures in managing long-term liabilities.

"The revenue and expenditure misalignment will grow based on reduced funding of the state's unfunded actuarial accrued liability," credit analyst John Sugden said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1wfgwxU)

The ratings services' outlook on New Jersey is stable, reflecting that the state will ultimately retain a strong ability to fund its debt obligation. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)