(Adds other recent rating actions, details, comments)
Sept 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut
New Jersey's credit rating one notch to A on Wednesday because
of concerns about budgetary pressure from the state's
underfunded public pension system.
The action makes New Jersey the second-lowest rated U.S.
state for S&P, behind only Illinois, rated A-minus with a
negative outlook. S&P also rates California A, but that state's
outlook is positive.
It was the eight consecutive downgrade for New Jersey, but
S&P's action contained a silver lining: the rating agency
removed a warning of possible further downgrades in the near
term and revised its outlook to stable from negative.
The stable outlook reflects analysts' belief that the state
will ultimately retain a strong ability to pay its debts.
The stabilization also means that at least one of the three
major Wall Street credit rating agencies has halted the state's
credit freefall.
Fitch Ratings cut the state to A on Friday because of state
budget gaps and the state's broken promise to fund its
retirement system for public employees. Fitch's outlook remains
negative.
Moody's Investors Service rates the state A1 with a negative
outlook.
S&P's downgrade prompted Democratic National Committee press
secretary Michael Czin to call Republican Governor Chris
Christie's administration "a national embarrassment." Christie
is a potential 2016 Republican presidential contender.
Christie had worked with Democratic legislative leaders on
2011 pension reforms. Those changes mandated annual increases in
the state's pension contribution to make up for years of
skimping and to plug billions in future gaps.
But in May, citing financial constraints from a large
unexpected revenue shortfall, Christie slashed two years of
pension contributions by about $2.5 billion total, prompting
lawsuits by organized labor.
Christie began calling for more pension reforms in February
but still hasn't proposed any details. Democrats have rejected
the idea of further changes.
"Whatever the solution is, whether it's reform of benefits
or increased funding for the pension or a combination of both,
there certainly needs to be some action taken and greater
discipline demonstrated in terms of addressing the pension
issue," said S&P analyst John Sugden.
S&P's action was not a surprise, as rating agencies tend to
follow one another, said Christopher Santarelli, a spokesman for
the New Jersey treasurer's office.
"New Jersey bonds are still strong investment-grade
securities and highly coveted by municipal bond investors," he
said.
The action also reflects what Christie has been saying: that
the state needs more pension reform. Santarelli blamed
legislative leaders for denying the problem and balking at the
idea of additional changes.
In August, Christie created a commission to make
recommendations on what pension changes are needed for New
Jersey's "entitlement crisis," he noted.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Additional reporting by
Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Meredith
Mazzilli)