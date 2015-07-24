July 24 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a
2016 Republican presidential candidate, on Friday blamed Amtrak
for a week of nightmarish commutes to and from New York and
called on the Obama administration and Congress to "step up
their responsibility," and fix the problems.
New Jersey pays Amtrak, the national rail operator, $100
million annually so that NJ Transit trains can use Amtrak
tunnels and rails, Christie said.
Travelers using NJ Transit trains were "victimized" by
extreme delays and cancellations throughout the system this week
because of "Amtrak's indifference to New Jersey commuters and
its abject neglect of the infrastructure that New Jersey and our
entire region relies upon," Christie said in a statement.
Christie said he had asked the state attorney general to
review the matter.
Amtrak apologized for the delays.
"We are actively sharing information with our partners at
New Jersey Transit and other agencies and will continue to work
closely with them in developing an immediate solution,"
spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement.
She said the power failures that caused problems on the
Northeast Corridor this week showed the "urgent need for a
funding solution."
Christie's broader record on transportation is less
supportive. Just after taking office in 2010, he cancelled a new
Hudson River tunnel project already under construction, called
Access to the Region's Core, saying costs were likely to
skyrocket and citing his state's lack of funding ability.
New Jersey's Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for roads
and bridges, is also nearly broke. That has prompted calls from
Democrats to raise the state's gas tax, which Christie has
rejected.
New Jersey Assembly Transportation Committee Chairman John
Wisniewski called Christie's comments about Amtrak hypocritical.
"His piece-meal approach and lack of long-term planning has
left our roads and bridges in shambles," Wisniewski said in a
statement.
Christie's cancellation of the tunnel project also "left New
Jersey's trans-Hudson commuters with no choice but to endure
Amtrak's delays, a problem that will only be exacerbated as the
existing tunnels reach their expected lifespan and must be
closed for improvements," he said.
