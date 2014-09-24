By Hilary Russ
Montclair, N.J., Sept 24 The New York City
suburb of Montclair, New Jersey, may be picturesque, but its
roads are a mess. More than half of its 82 miles of roadways are
in poor or fair condition.
Just paving them would cost $9 million, not including curbs
and other features, Montclair Mayor Robert Jackson told state
lawmakers on Wednesday. "We learn to live with pot-holes, he
said. "The economics are untenable."
So are the politics, with elected officials reluctant to
raise the state's gasoline tax, among the nation's lowest, to
pay for repairs.
Jackson and other local officials testified at the first of
four hearings by the New Jersey Assembly's transportation
committee to examine the state's transportation infrastructure.
New Jersey, like many other U.S. states, is struggling with
how to rebuild its crumbling roads, railways, bridges and other
infrastructure.
Overall, the nation should spend $3.6 trillion on
infrastructure by 2020 to recover from decades of neglect, the
American Society of Civil Engineers said last year.
Part of the problem in some places is that gasoline taxes,
which help pay for roads, have remained flat. At 14.5 cents per
gallon, New Jersey's gas tax has not been raised since the late
1980s.
Long-term, hiking tax rates alone likely won't fix the
problem, because as vehicles become more fuel efficient, drivers
use less gas.
Thirty-six percent of New Jersey's bridges are structurally
obsolete and rough roads cause $600 of repairs annually for the
typical New Jersey driver, said Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto,
who testified at the hearing at Montclair State University.
But New Jersey has already borrowed as much as it can for
transportation projects. All of the gas tax collected, which
funds the state's Transportation Trust Fund, goes to pay
existing debt service costs instead of funding new projects.
"The more we borrow, we're kicking the can down the road,"
Prieto told Reuters.
The trust fund issues bonds to pay for capital projects by
the state's transportation department and New Jersey Transit.
Voters don't decide on whether to issue these bonds, and
lawmakers appropriate the payments every year.
The fund had an estimated $14.9 billion in outstanding debt
in fiscal 2014, at a cost of more than $1 billion in debt
service, the highest annual debt service costs since 1985,
according to data from the fund. Debt service is scheduled to
keep rising over the next 10 years.
By next June, the fund might run out of money and not be
able to pay debt service, let alone fund new projects. It has
nearly gone bankrupt several times.
Figuring out how to restore it will fall partly to Jamie
Fox, a Democrat and former state transportation chief. He was
confirmed on Monday after Republican Governor Chris Christie
nominated him head New Jersey's transportation department.
Grace Applegate-Tissiere, a former assistant state labor
commissioner who testified on Wednesday as a private citizen,
berated the lawmakers and said the hearings were a waste of time
because they have known for years what options, including a gas
tax hike, are before them.
"It's political cover," she said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)