July 17 Employees at the Trump Taj Mahal casino,
in New Jersey's struggling gambling hub Atlantic City, have
voted to authorize a strike over sharp cuts in pay, benefits and
other issues, their union said on Friday.
The union membership vote, conduced all day on Thursday,
gives the employees' negotiating committee the power to call a
strike if it feels such a move is warranted.
About a thousand people would potentially walk out,
including bartenders, cocktail waitresses, bellmen, cooks and
housekeepers, according to Ben Begleiter, a spokesman for UNITE
HERE Local 54. He said gaming positions would not be affected.
The union is fighting moves by Carl Icahn to slash
healthcare and pension benefits. Icahn won approval in March
from a bankruptcy judge to trade his debt to equity ownership of
the casino.
An Icahn spokesperson did not have an immediate comment.
The last time Atlantic City's casino industry workers struck
was in 2004, when about 10,000 employees at seven gambling
properties walked off the job for 34 days, Begleiter said.
