(New throughout, adds judge's comment, background)
By Tom Hals
Oct 3 The Trump Taj Mahal casino failed on
Friday to get immediate court approval to end its union pension
obligations, a key condition for a $100 million rescue plan
backed by billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
The setback may be only temporary for Trump Entertainment
Resorts Inc, bankrupt owner of the Taj Mahal. U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Kevin Gross in Wilmington, Delaware said he will consider
the request again on Oct. 14.
"The debtor didn't establish the immediate need for such
relief," Gross said.
Erasing the pension obligation is key to a deal to prevent
the casino from being the fifth to close this year in the
beleaguered New Jersey seaside resort, which has suffered as
neighboring states have embraced gambling.
Atlantic City has lost thousands of jobs this year and Trump
warned its 3,300 workers they could be laid off in the coming
weeks.
Gross said the U.S. Bankruptcy Code barred him from allowing
Trump to reject permanently a portion of its collective
bargaining agreement. But at the Oct. 14 hearing he could allow
the company to reject the entire agreement, which would include
the pension obligations as well as health benefits.
Trump has said the ending the pension obligation will save
about $3.7 million annually.
A pension fund lawyer said on Thursday Trump was using its
bankruptcy to clean up the business before handing it over to
Icahn, the company's main creditor.
The case is In Re: Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-12103
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)