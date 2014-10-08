Oct 8 Casino workers plan to block traffic near
a major entrance to Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Wednesday to
protest attempts to terminate health benefits for union members
at the Trump Taj Mahal casino, according to union officials.
The demonstration, which the union representing the workers
said could bring arrests, comes on the 10-year anniversary of a
similar protest that closed seven Atlantic City casinos for over
a month in a labor dispute.
Trump Entertainment Resorts, the owner of the Taj Mahal,
filed for bankruptcy last month and is seeking bankruptcy court
permission to terminate health benefits and a pension plan. The
company has said it will close in November if a deal is not
reached on benefits and taxes.
If the Taj Mahal closes in November, it will become the
fifth Atlantic City casino to close this year. The city started
the year with 12 casinos.
While the Taj Mahal itself is several blocks away from the
protest site, the demonstration will take place near the
Tropicana, owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
Icahn, Trump Entertainment's main creditor, has proposed
converting the debt owed to him into ownership of the company.
"This is bigger than just one property," said Ben Begleiter,
a spokesman for Unite Here Local 54, which represents about
1,100 of the Taj Mahal's 3,000 employees under a collective
bargaining agreement.
In 2004, nearly 100 union demonstrators were arrested after
blocking the streets near the off-ramp to the Atlantic City
Expressway during a 34-day strike at seven Atlantic City
casinos. The expressway serves as the major highway entrance
into the city, which sits on a barrier island.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Philadelphia; Editing by Susan
Heavey)